Crowdholding One Day Volume Tops $30.00 (YUP)

Crowdholding (CURRENCY:YUP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Crowdholding has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One Crowdholding token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Crowdholding has a total market capitalization of $82,301.00 and $30.00 worth of Crowdholding was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crowdholding alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.83 or 0.04943061 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000159 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Crowdholding Token Profile

YUP is a token. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Crowdholding’s total supply is 445,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,559,524 tokens. Crowdholding’s official Twitter account is @crowdholding and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crowdholding is medium.com/@crowdholding . Crowdholding’s official website is www.crowdholding.com . The Reddit community for Crowdholding is /r/Crowdholding and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crowdholding Token Trading

Crowdholding can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdholding directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowdholding should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowdholding using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowdholding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowdholding and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.