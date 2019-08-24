Credits (CS) Price Up 30.9% This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, CoinBene, Kucoin and COSS. During the last seven days, Credits has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market cap of $10.97 million and $2.21 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035855 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002405 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,892,689 tokens. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Mercatox, WazirX, Gate.io, LBank, Tidex, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

