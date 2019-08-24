Credit Suisse Group Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $51.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.47.

NYSE:KSS opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.69%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

