Costain Group’s (COST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COST. Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

LON:COST opened at GBX 151.20 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.16 million and a PE ratio of 5.01. Costain Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141 ($1.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 466.50 ($6.10).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Costain Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

