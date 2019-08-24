COS (COS) Price Reaches $0.0295 on Major Exchanges

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One COS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. COS has a market capitalization of $912,084.00 and approximately $23,325.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COS has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.17 or 0.04956390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

COS Profile

COS (COS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,868,993 tokens. The official website for COS is coss.io . The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio . COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto

Buying and Selling COS

COS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COS using one of the exchanges listed above.

