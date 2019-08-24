CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Alan Hoops Sells 3,673 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Alan Hoops sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $316,208.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,798.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alan Hoops also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Alan Hoops sold 571 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $49,174.52.

On Friday, August 16th, Alan Hoops sold 3,252 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $281,298.00.

CorVel stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $93.96.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CorVel by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter valued at about $4,119,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CorVel by 12.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 31.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 42.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

