Consumer Edge Begins Coverage on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPOT. ValuEngine raised Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Spotify Technology to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.25.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $138.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.03 and a beta of 1.85. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $103.29 and a 52 week high of $196.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

