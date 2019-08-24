Consensus Trading Up 36.3% Over Last 7 Days (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. Over the last week, Consensus has traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar. Consensus has a market cap of $972,481.00 and $54.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00026544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00161379 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000765 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,089.34 or 0.99741014 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002944 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00042328 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,253,128 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

