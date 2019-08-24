Consensus Price Up 35.2% This Week (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Consensus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. Consensus has a total market cap of $974,508.00 and approximately $419.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Consensus has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00156008 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 492.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,992.27 or 1.00004440 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003178 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037926 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,253,128 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

