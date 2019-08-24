ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 177,213 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 131,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 94,355 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,603,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.85.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

