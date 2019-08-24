Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.48. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.31 million. Computer Task Group had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 64,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 36,597 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter worth $108,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 283,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

