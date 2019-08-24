Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.00 ($68.60).

COP stock opened at €52.00 ($60.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.58. Compugroup Medical has a fifty-two week low of €37.88 ($44.05) and a fifty-two week high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 31.88.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

