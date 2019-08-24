Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Comerica were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 166.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,581,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,331 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $60,749,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1,146.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 300,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 276,819 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 321.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 320,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 244,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth approximately $16,883,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMA traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,258. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.82. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. UBS Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

