Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) SVP Sells $37,507.04 in Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $42.43. 13,643,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,023,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $200.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $45.29.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra set a $50.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
