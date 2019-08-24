Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) SVP Sells $37,507.04 in Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $42.43. 13,643,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,023,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $200.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra set a $50.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

