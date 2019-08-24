Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.24. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 374 shares.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 15,154.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

