Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $262.97

Clipper Logistics PLC (LON:CLG)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.97 and traded as low as $230.00. Clipper Logistics shares last traded at $235.00, with a volume of 17,687 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $228.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 260.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 264.81.

About Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, port deconsolidation logistics, retail consolidation, multichannel, warehousing, secure logistics, transportation, and contract packaging services.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.