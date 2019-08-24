Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Trading 13% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s stock price traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $16.94, 190,329 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 119% from the average session volume of 87,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Citi Trends’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.83 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Citi Trends by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Citi Trends by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Citi Trends by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Citi Trends by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

