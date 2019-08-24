CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 630,716 shares.The stock last traded at $17.68 and had previously closed at $17.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCC. William Blair began coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHURCHILL CAP C/SH stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,131,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,093,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.54% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

