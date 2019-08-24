CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.16

CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CHINA COAL ENER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79.

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches and develops, designs, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

