CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $19.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of CIM opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.59.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 160,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

