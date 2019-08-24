Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.89 million.Childrens Place also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.40-5.75 EPS.
NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $78.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.19. Childrens Place has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.
Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Childrens Place from $137.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on Childrens Place and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Childrens Place from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Childrens Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush set a $130.00 price target on Childrens Place and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.00.
About Childrens Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
