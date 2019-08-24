Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.89 million.Childrens Place also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.40-5.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $78.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.19. Childrens Place has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Childrens Place from $137.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on Childrens Place and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Childrens Place from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Childrens Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush set a $130.00 price target on Childrens Place and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

