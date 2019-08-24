Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91-1.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Childrens Place also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.40-5.75 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $128.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Childrens Place from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush set a $130.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $122.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.19. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $160.23.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.28 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Childrens Place’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

