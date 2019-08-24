ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on ChemoCentryx from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ChemoCentryx from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.17.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.07.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 144.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 12,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $153,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 84,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $7,029,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 184,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the period. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.