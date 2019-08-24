Chainlink (LINK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $769.22 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $769.22 million and $54.92 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00021757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinbase, OKEx and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00261291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.09 or 0.01307684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00098327 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000424 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00019901 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Radar Relay, IDEX, Mercatox, COSS, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Huobi, OKEx and Coinbase. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.