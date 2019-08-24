Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) EVP John Peterzalek Sells 27,484 Shares of Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $1,981,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $67.93 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 28,932.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,380,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,927,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,617 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,766 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,361,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

