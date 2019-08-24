Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Century Casinos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 111,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,522. Century Casinos has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $238.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 7.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,959,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,010,000 after buying an additional 135,673 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 64.8% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,856,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after buying an additional 729,755 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,777,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 201,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

