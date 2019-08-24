Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CAGDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAGDF traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. 24,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,564. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $9.26.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

