CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.85.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,443. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $203,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $600,810. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6,371.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,309,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,993,000 after acquiring an additional 550,475 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $138,386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,486,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 21.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,229,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,997,000 after acquiring an additional 758,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

