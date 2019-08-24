Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) will post sales of $18.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.58 billion. Centene reported sales of $16.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $73.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.76 billion to $73.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $80.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.32 billion to $81.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $18.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.72. 3,676,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,352. Centene has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90.

In other Centene news, Director Jessica L. Blume purchased 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $151,021.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,969,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Centene by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

