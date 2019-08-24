Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

CLSN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Celsion stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Celsion has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Celsion had a negative net margin of 1,489.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,548 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.76% of Celsion worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

