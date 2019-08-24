Celer Network Achieves Market Cap of $23.44 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $23.44 million and $5.41 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Binance.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.08 or 0.04915188 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,024,044,341 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

