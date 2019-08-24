Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Receives €5.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.34 ($6.21).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Commerzbank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HSBC set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.93. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of €7.48 ($8.70).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

