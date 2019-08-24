Cashaa Trading 30.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, HitBTC and TOPBTC. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $7,214.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cashaa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00260448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.01313010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021491 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00099662 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.