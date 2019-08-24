CargoX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,146.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $13,146.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00260826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01312704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021476 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00098468 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX’s launch date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,067,833 tokens. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

