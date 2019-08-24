Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,720 ($35.54) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, August 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,608.18 ($34.08).

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSN opened at GBX 1,909.50 ($24.95) on Tuesday. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,944.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,127.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80.

In related news, insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,041 ($26.67) per share, with a total value of £13,429.78 ($17,548.39).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.