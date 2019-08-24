Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cree and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.78 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cree has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. Cree has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 130.83, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The LED producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Cree had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cree by 501.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cree in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

