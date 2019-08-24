Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cree and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.78 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cree has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.81.
Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. Cree has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 130.83, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cree by 501.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cree in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.
About Cree
Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.
