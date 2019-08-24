Burst Achieves Market Cap of $8.46 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Coinroom, Upbit and C-CEX. Burst has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and $51,999.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burst has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,057,970,913 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Coinroom, C-CEX, Poloniex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

