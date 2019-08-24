Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Price Up 5%

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $17.92, approximately 800,721 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 571,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

BKE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded Buckle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Buckle had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.96%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Buckle Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the second quarter worth about $1,952,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Buckle during the second quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Summit Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 12.3% during the second quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 143,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

