BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $21.92 million and approximately $654.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $503.73 or 0.04988957 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00047620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,010,450 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.