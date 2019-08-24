Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. FIG Partners restated an outperform rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

BMTC stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $697.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.71. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In related news, Director Wendell F. Holland sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $167,051.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $77,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,150 shares of company stock worth $404,464. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

