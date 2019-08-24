BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Signition LP

Signition LP trimmed its position in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Signition LP’s holdings in BRP were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BRP by 21.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth $391,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BRP by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 3.4% during the first quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.36. 6,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,047. BRP Inc has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.92.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. BRP had a negative return on equity of 80.77% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $999.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOOO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

