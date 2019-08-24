Brokerages Set Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target at $23.57

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

ZUMZ stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.52. 221,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $623.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Zumiez had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 853.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,388 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

