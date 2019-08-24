Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) PT at $90.63

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS opened at $88.44 on Monday. Novartis has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.63.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

