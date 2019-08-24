Brokerages Set Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Price Target at $17.20

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several research firms have commented on ENBL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

ENBL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.49 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.92%.

In other news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 2,500 shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $30,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.