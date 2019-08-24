Brokerages Set Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) PT at $162.29

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.36.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $164.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

DECK traded down $5.75 on Monday, reaching $136.27. The company had a trading volume of 453,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,697. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.55 and a 200-day moving average of $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $204,214.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,303.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $321,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,263 shares of company stock worth $807,763. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 284.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

