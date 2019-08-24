Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce sales of $14.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.40 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $12.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $58.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.78 million to $76.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $97.99 million, with estimates ranging from $74.18 million to $129.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 2,631.15% and a negative net margin of 369.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBPH. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opti Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,303,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 31,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBPH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 190,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,612. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $35.48.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.