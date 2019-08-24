Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.96 Million

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce sales of $14.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.40 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $12.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $58.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.78 million to $76.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $97.99 million, with estimates ranging from $74.18 million to $129.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 2,631.15% and a negative net margin of 369.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBPH. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opti Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,303,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 31,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBPH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 190,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,612. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $35.48.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.