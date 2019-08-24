Brokerages Expect ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post $1.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. ICF International posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on ICF International to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

In related news, Director Peter M. Schulte sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $99,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,747,344.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,919. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.8% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 107,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 343.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 308.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICFI stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 158,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,656. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $60.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

