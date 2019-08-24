Brokerages Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.70 Million

Analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post sales of $11.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $12.93 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 654.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $37.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.80 million to $48.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $59.50 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 737.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $191,867.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $128,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 505,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 152,331 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. 350,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,101. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

