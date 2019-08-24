Brokerages Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $4,756,503.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,395.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $172,809.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,556 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,879. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,348,000 after acquiring an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $83.42 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

