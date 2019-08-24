Brokerages Anticipate Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.58. Navient posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on shares of Navient and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $52,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Navient by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,204,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,522,000 after purchasing an additional 298,646 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Navient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,769,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,602,000 after acquiring an additional 228,392 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Navient by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,099,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,906,000 after acquiring an additional 218,576 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in Navient by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,331,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,265,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,228,000 after buying an additional 469,089 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $12.45. 1,080,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,470. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20. Navient has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.